MoonStarter (MNST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MoonStarter has a market cap of $1.20 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonStarter token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonStarter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MoonStarter

MoonStarter was first traded on March 31st, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MoonStarter is moonstarter.medium.com. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonStarter (MNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonStarter has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonStarter is 0.0069515 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,423,756.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonstarter.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonStarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonStarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.