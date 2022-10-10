moonwolf.io (WOLF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58,238.11

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. moonwolf.io has a market capitalization of $58,238.11 and $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One moonwolf.io token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

moonwolf.io Profile

WOLF is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io. The Reddit community for moonwolf.io is https://reddit.com/r/moonwolf_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for moonwolf.io is moonwolf-io.medium.com. moonwolf.io’s official website is moonwolf.io.

moonwolf.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “moonwolf.io (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. moonwolf.io has a current supply of 0. The last known price of moonwolf.io is 0.00000014 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonwolf.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase moonwolf.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

