Morgan Stanley Trims Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price to GBX 420

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCDGF. UBS Group cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,158.57.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

