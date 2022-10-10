MP3 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,985.00 (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. MP3 has a market capitalization of $97,541.00 and $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MP3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MP3’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MP3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MP3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

