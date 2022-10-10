Multiverse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $284,575.00 (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Multiverse has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @multiverse_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai. The official message board for Multiverse is multiverse.ai/news-and-media.

Buying and Selling Multiverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse (AI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multiverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Multiverse is 0.0010641 USD and is up 15.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $410,371.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multiverse.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

