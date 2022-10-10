Munch Token (MUNCH) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Munch Token has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Munch Token has a market cap of $385,519.00 and $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Munch Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Munch Token Profile

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Munch Token’s official website is munchproject.io. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Munch Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch Token (MUNCH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Munch Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Munch Token is 0 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://munchproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

