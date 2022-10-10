National Bank Financial Boosts Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$55.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RHUHF opened at $26.20 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

