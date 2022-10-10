Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Nautilus stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.34). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

