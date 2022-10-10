Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of APP opened at $19.22 on Friday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $45,208,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $35,645,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.