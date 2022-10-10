Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.
AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of APP opened at $19.22 on Friday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Insider Transactions at AppLovin
In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $45,208,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $35,645,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.