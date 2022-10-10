Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,946,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,335,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

