Neutrino Token Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token token can now be purchased for $9.22 or 0.00047717 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $48,216.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,500 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token (NSBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino Token has a current supply of 2,743,500.041596.

