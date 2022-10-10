New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One New BitShares token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 19th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,096,298,837 tokens. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “New BitShares (NBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. New BitShares has a current supply of 3,600,000,000 with 2,607,670,560 in circulation. The last known price of New BitShares is 0.00417801 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $469,690.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nbs.plus/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars.

