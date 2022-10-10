Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Newmont Stock Down 5.1 %

NEM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

