NFTPad Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13,528.70 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,528.70 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTPad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTPad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTPad Profile

NFTPad launched on August 23rd, 2021. NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 tokens. NFTPad’s official website is nftpad.fi. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTPad

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTPad (NFTPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTPad has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTPad is 0.00490103 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $416.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftpad.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.