NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NGM stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
