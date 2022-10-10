Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

