NiiFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2,640.00 (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. NiiFi has a market cap of $2,640.00 and $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NiiFi token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NiiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NiiFi Profile

NiiFi’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @niifidao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi (NIIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NiiFi has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NiiFi is 0.00356034 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,529.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.niifi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NiiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NiiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.