Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Ralph Brandenberger Sells 842 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $11,804.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00.

Nkarta Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 53.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $531,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

