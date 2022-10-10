Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.