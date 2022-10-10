North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

