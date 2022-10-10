Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

