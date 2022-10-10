Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

