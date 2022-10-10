Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.35.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

