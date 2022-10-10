Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NRYYF. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Price Performance

NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

