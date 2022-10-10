Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE NU opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NU by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

