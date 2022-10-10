Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NU by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Analyst Recommendations for NU (NYSE:NU)

