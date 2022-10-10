Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 7,884 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,052,247.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.76. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

