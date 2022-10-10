NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

