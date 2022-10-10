NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.
NuVasive Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.