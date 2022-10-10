NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $54.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

