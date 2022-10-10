NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

NuVasive Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

