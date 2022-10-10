NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.
NuVasive Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NUVA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
