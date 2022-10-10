NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$55,250.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,135,445.65.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.04. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7980792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

