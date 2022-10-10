NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.