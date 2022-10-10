Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $296.40 million and approximately $33.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05955919 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $10,983,246.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

