ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

