Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at $10,530,925,602. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,506,267 shares of company stock valued at $557,747,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.