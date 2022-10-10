OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

