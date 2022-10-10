OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCINF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $38.50 on Monday. OCI has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.