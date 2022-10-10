Octopus Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34,424.76 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $34,424.76 and approximately $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol’s launch date was June 9th, 2020. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Octopus Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/octopus_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octopus Protocol is www.octopus.exchange. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Octopus Protocol is octopusprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Octopus Protocol has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Octopus Protocol is 0.00131171 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,687.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.octopus.exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

