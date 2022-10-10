Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,094,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.