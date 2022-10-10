OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) Hits One Day Volume of $122,985.00

OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. OLYMPUS has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $122,985.00 worth of OLYMPUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OLYMPUS has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OLYMPUS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About OLYMPUS

OLYMPUS’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. OLYMPUS’s total supply is 278,652 tokens. OLYMPUS’s official Twitter account is @olympus_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. OLYMPUS’s official website is olympustoken.io. The Reddit community for OLYMPUS is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OLYMPUS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OLYMPUS has a current supply of 0. The last known price of OLYMPUS is 0.00000011 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympustoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLYMPUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLYMPUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLYMPUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

