OMNI – People Driven Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,295.49 (OAI)

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, OMNI – People Driven has traded down 85.2% against the US dollar. One OMNI – People Driven token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMNI – People Driven has a market cap of $1,295.49 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OMNI – People Driven

OMNI – People Driven’s genesis date was July 15th, 2021. OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 tokens. The official message board for OMNI – People Driven is medium.com/omni-app. The Reddit community for OMNI – People Driven is https://reddit.com/r/omni_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMNI – People Driven’s official website is omni.ai. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @omni_ai.

OMNI – People Driven Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMNI – People Driven (OAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OMNI – People Driven has a current supply of 638,607,284 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OMNI – People Driven is 0.00000631 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMNI – People Driven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMNI – People Driven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMNI – People Driven using one of the exchanges listed above.

