Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

