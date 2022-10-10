One Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,709.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Cash has a total market capitalization of $198,366.00 and $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One One Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get One Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About One Cash

One Cash was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 7,407 tokens. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. One Cash’s official website is onecash.finance. One Cash’s official message board is misaackman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash (ONC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. One Cash has a current supply of 7,407 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of One Cash is 0.11429407 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,938.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.