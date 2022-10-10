One Share (ONS) One Day Volume Hits $33,897.00

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, One Share has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Share has a total market cap of $323,948.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One One Share token can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00013766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get One Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Profile

One Share was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 100,001 tokens. One Share’s official Twitter account is @ackmanmisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. One Share’s official message board is misaackman.medium.com. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance.

One Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share (ONS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. One Share has a current supply of 100,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of One Share is 2.56186393 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,466.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.