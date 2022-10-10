OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £58.22 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.14.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

