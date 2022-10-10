OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
OnTheMarket Price Performance
Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £58.22 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.14.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
