Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,753,058 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology Gas (ONG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ontology Gas has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 321,753,057.9127424 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology Gas is 0.33178489 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,641,295.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.