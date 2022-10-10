Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $20.10 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

