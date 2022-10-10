Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Hits $63.74 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbit Chain has a current supply of 962,424,585.0992991 with 614,793,591.1260813 in circulation. The last known price of Orbit Chain is 0.10457454 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,395,259.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbitchain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

