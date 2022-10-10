Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Up 389.7% This Week

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $9,277.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 389.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ormeusecosystem. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ormeus Coin has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,904,998 in circulation. The last known price of Ormeus Coin is 0.00025478 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $50.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ormeuscoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.