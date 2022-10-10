Ormeus Coin Price Up 389.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 389.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,277.09 and $16.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ormeusecosystem. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ormeus Coin has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,904,998 in circulation. The last known price of Ormeus Coin is 0.00025478 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $50.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ormeuscoin.com/.”

