Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,436.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00138735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00748416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00603167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00255554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,228,314 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxen (OXEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Oxen has a current supply of 60,217,753. The last known price of Oxen is 0.20227446 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $595,055.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oxen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

